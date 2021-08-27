Gunman killed by police after injuring 2 in California

The incident occurred on Wednesday night at the Redondo Beach Pier in Redondo Beach, a coastal city in Los Angeles County, said the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department in a statement on Thursday.

San Francisco, Aug 27 (IANS) A gunman was killed by the police after he injured two people in a shooting incident at a Southern California beach pier, authorities said.

Detectives learned that officers assigned to the Redondo Beach Police Department responded to the location regarding a gunshot victim call and an active shooter.

Upon their arrival, the officers located two victims, one male Hispanic juvenile suffering from a gunshot wound to the lower torso and a male Hispanic adult also suffering from a gunshot wound to the lower torso, according to the department.

Police officers searched the area and were able to locate the suspect, who was armed with a handgun and a knife.

When officers tried to take the male adult suspect into custody, they opened fire and hit the suspect in the upper torso, according to the police.

Officials said the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene and the two victims were transported to a local area hospital where they were treated for non-life threatening injuries and are in stable condition.

The suspect randomly opened fire at the pier during the shooting, reported KABC-TV, Los Angeles' ABC affiliate TV station.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said homicide detectives are assisting Redondo Beach Police Department with the shooting investigation.

--IANS

ksk/