Gunman kills 4 near French embassy in Tanzania

Dar es Salaam [Tanzania], August 26: An attacker wielding an assault rifle was shot dead after killing three police officers and an employee of a private security company near the French embassy in the Tanzanian commercial capital Dar es Salaam on Wednesday, President Samia Suluhu Hassan said.



Hassan said on Twitter that the attacker had been "neutralised" and "calm has returned" Al Jazeera reported.

"I send my condolences to the police service and the families of three policemen, and one officer of the SGA security company, who lost their lives after an armed person attacked them in the Salenda area of Dar es Salaam," Hassan said, reported Al Jazeera further.

Inspector-General of Police Simon Sirro said police were trying to identify the attacker in a short video published by Millard Ayo, a Tanzanian news website. He said the gunman's motives remained unknown. (ANI)

