Gunmen abduct former Nigerian president's staff

Abuja [Nigeria], September 9 (ANI/Xinhua): Nigerian police on Thursday confirmed they have launched a manhunt for the kidnappers of three staff of former President Olusegun Obasanjo in the country's southwestern state of Ogun.



The police said they had since detailed an anti-kidnapping unit to comb the areas where the victims were kidnapped around Seseri Village in the Obafemi-Owode local government area of Ogun on Wednesday evening.

Abimbola Oyeyemi, a spokesman for the police in Ogun, told Xinhua by telephone that the victims were identified as local workers at the Obasanjo Farms, owned by the former Nigerian leader Obasanjo.

The victims were trailed by the gunmen who shot at their van and later took them away, said the police officer.

"We assure the public that the abductors would soon be arrested, and the captives would regain their freedom," he added.

There have been a series of gunmen attacks in Nigeria in recent months, leading to deaths and kidnappings. (ANI/Xinhua)

