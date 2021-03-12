Gunmen attack Nigeria school, students abducted

Mohammed Jalige, a police spokesperson in Kaduna, confirmed the incident to Xinhua news agency, noting that the gunmen attacked the Federal College of Forestry Mechanization located in Mando area.

Lagos, March 12 (IANS) Unidentified gunmen on Friday attacked a school in Nigeria's Kaduna state and abducted a number of students, a police official said.

"We have no details of the number of (the) students (kidnapped)," Jalige said.

He said the police were working with other security forces to track down the kidnappers and rescue the students.

This latest incident comes just days after 279 school girls, who were abducted from the Government Girls Science Secondary School in Zamfara state on February 26, were released on March 2.

The Zamfara abductions were the second in the country in recent weeks.

Last month, at least 27 students were kidnapped from a boarding school in Kagara, Niger state.

They were released on February 17.

In 2014, 276 schoolgirls were kidnapped by the Islamist Boko Haram terrorists in Chibok town, which drew global attention and condemnation.

More than 110 of those girls are still unaccounted for, while the remaining either escaped, freed by the military or died.

