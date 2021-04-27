Gunmen kill 2 more kidnapped students in Nigeria

Greenfield University, a private institution in the state, was attacked by gunmen on April 20, with an unspecified number of students kidnapped, the Xinhua news agency reported on Tuesday.

Lagos, April 27 (IANS) Gunmen killed two more students abducted from a university in the northwest Nigerian state of Kaduna, local authorities said.

"On a sad note, security agencies have just reported to the Kaduna state government the recovery of two more dead bodies of Greenfield University students, killed by armed bandits," said Samuel Aruwan, the commissioner for internal security and home affairs of Kaduna, in a statement.

The death toll of the abducted students has risen to five so far.

On Friday, the state government confirmed the discovery of the bodies of three students among those kidnapped in a place close to the school.

--IANS

int/rs