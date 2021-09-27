Guns come out on last day of Bhabanipur bypoll canvassing, Dilip Ghosh heckled by Trinamool supporters

Kolkata, Sep 27 (IANS) On the last day of the election campaign for the Bhabanipur assembly seat bypoll on Monday, tension escalated in the south Kolkata area ahead of the September 30 elections, as Trinamool Congress supporters allegedly physically harassed former BJP state chief Dilip Ghosh while he was campaigning for Priyanka Tibrewal who is pitted against Mamata Banerjee.

The incident happened near JaduBabur Bazar (Jadu Babu's Market) in Bhabanipur area where Ghosh's way was blocked by some Trinamool supporters and he was pushed to the side of the road. The supporters started giving slogan "Joy Bangla" - a slogan coined by Mamata Banerjee to counter BJP's "Jai Shri Ram" - and shouted at him to go back.

There was a scuffle between personal security guards of Ghosh and the Trinamool Congress supporters and the guards were seen pointing their guns to disperse the crowd.

Ghosh was cordoned off and taken away from the place. One BJP supporter was wounded in the scuffle.

Speaking to the media, Ghosh -- the national vice-president of the party said, "Look this is the situation of West Bengal. They will not allow anyone to campaign even. I was pushed and beaten because I came here to campaign in favour of our candidate. There is no democracy in the state. We shall give a formal complaint".

State BJP President Sukanta Majumdar said, "We touch the feet of an aged person. This is the culture of Bengal. Forget about anything. See the age of Dilip Ghosh. He is being kicked!

"Is it the culture of the state? I have not learnt these things. When Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee or Abhishek Banerjee go to Delhi we can also block his way and give 'Jai Shri Ram' slogan. Have we done this?

"They are not only killing democracy; they are destroying the culture of the state. The people of Bengal will throw away this proud woman".

Though there was no reaction available from the Trinamool Congress but BJP candidate from Bhabanipur, Tirewal said, "She cannot control the law and order of Bhabanipur but she dreams of ruling the country. First let her handle her own constituency".

