Guntur: YSRCP MLA alleges TDP leaders stopped her from entering Ganesh pandal

Guntur (Andhra Pradesh) [India] Sept 3 (ANI): YSRCP Dalit MLA Sridevi on Tuesday alleged that TDP leaders stopped her while she was entering Ganesh pandal in Thulluru Mandal in Andhra Pradesh.

She said that TDP leaders also used foul language against her while she was trying to visit a Ganesh Puja pandal during the festive season.



Sridevi claimed that TDP leaders passed on comments such as, "Lord Ganesha will become 'impure' if Sridevi, a Dalit woman, touches the Lord."

An FIR has been registered against the four TDP activists under the SC-ST act.

Sridevi is an MLA representing Tadikonda assembly constituency. (ANI)

