Guntur police deny permission for protest march to Tadepalli

"There is a right to voice protest peacefully in a democracy but interrupting the work of people in Constitutional positions such as in the High Court, Raj Bhavan, Secretariat and CM's camp office and storming them are a crime," said a police official.

Guntur, July 17 (IANS) Guntur police in Andhra Pradesh have denied permission for a protest march to Tadepalli on Monday, citing interruption to the High Court, Raj Bhavan, Secretariat, Chief Minister's camp office and others.

He said protest programmes and meetings need permission and such programmes without permission will be acted upon according to the law, including filing cases for violating the Covid protocol.

The official reminded that CrPC Section 144 is already in force.

Police said that there is a possibility of anti-social elements infiltrating under the guise of unemployed youth.

Police appealed that it is the job of everybody to behave responsibly amid the coronavirus second wave and the threat of a third phase.

The official also appealed to students not to enter into unlawful activities keeping their precious future in mind.

--IANS

sth/kr