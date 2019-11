Chandigarh, Nov 4 (IANS) Panchkula's second-time legislator Gian Chand Gupta on Monday was unanimously elected Speaker of the Haryana Assembly.

His name was proposed by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and seconded by Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala.

Gupta was the chief whip of the BJP in the previous Assembly.

In the Assembly elections, Gupta defeated Congress candidate and former Deputy Chief Minister Chander Mohan with a slender margin.

vg/prs