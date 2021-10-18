Gurmeet Ram Rahim, others get life imprisonment in 19- year old murder case

New Delhi [India], October 18 (ANI): The special CBI court in Haryana's Panchkula on Monday sentenced Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh and four others to life imprisonment for killing his manager Ranjit Singh.



"The CBI Court in Panchkula district of Haryana sentenced Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, then Head of Dera Sacha Sauda, Sirsa to undergo life imprisonment with fine of Rs 31 Lakh Krishan Lal to undergo Life Imprisonment with fine of Rs 1.25 Lakh, Sabdil Singh to undergo Life Imprisonment with fine of Rs 1.50 Lakh, Jasbir Singh to undergo Life Imprisonment with fine of Rs.1.25 Lakh and Avtar Singh to undergo Life Imprisonment with fine of Rs 75,000 in a case related to the murder of Ranjit Singh, resident of Village Khanpur Kolian, Kurukshetra(Haryana)," read the court order.

Ranjit was a follower of Ram Rahim and manager of Dera Sacha Sauda in Sirsa.

CBI had registered the case on the orders passed by the High Court of Punjab and Haryana in the year 2003 and taken over the investigation of the case earlier registered at Police Station Sadar in Kurukshetra.

It was alleged that Ranjit Singh resident of Village Khanpur Kolian, Kurukshetra was murdered on July 10, 2002, when he was working in his fields at village Khanpur Kolian of District Kurukshetra in Haryana.

After a thorough investigation, CBI filed a chargesheet in the year 2007 against six accused and charges were framed in the year 2008. During the pendency of the trial, one accused expired on October 10, 2020, and trial proceedings were abated against him.

The court had held the said accused guilty and convicted them on October 8, 2021.

Gurmeet Ram Rahim is already serving a sentence in a rape case at the district jail of Sunaria in Rohtak. (ANI)

