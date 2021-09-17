  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. National
  4. Gurudwara Hemkunt Sahib Yatra to begin from tomorrow

Gurudwara Hemkunt Sahib Yatra to begin from tomorrow

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Fri, Sep 17th, 2021, 16:30:03hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon
Hemkunt Sahib Shrine (Photo/ ANI)

Chamoli (Uttarakhand) [India], September 17 (ANI): The Gurudwara Hemkunt Sahib Yatra will begin for devotees from Saturday, announced the Gurudwara Sri Hemkunt Sahib Management Trust on Friday.

The trust has also issued a new set of guidelines for the devotees in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.
As per the new guidelines, only 1000 devotees are allowed to visit the gurudwara in a day.
It is also mandatory for the devotees to be doubly vaccinated and have a negative RT-PCR report not older than 72 hours.
The Gurudwara was closed on October 10 last year for the winter season. (ANI)

  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features