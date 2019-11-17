Gurugram: AQI in 'very poor' category on Sunday morning

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], Nov 17 (ANI): The Air Quality Index (AQI) showed improvement and was recorded at an average of 301 at NISE Gwal Pahari area here on Sunday morning, as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data. The air quality at this level falls under a 'very poor' category.

The AQI in Gurugram was 360 as per the CPCB on Saturday, which was an improvement from the 'severe plus' category on Friday.



Gurugram residents struggled for clean air as the AQI docked at 703, which falls in the 'severe plus' category, as per the data from Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

Isolated pockets of the region were covered in a thick blanket of smog due to the spike in pollutants in the air.

The smog cover also reduced visibility at major junctions of the city in the wee hours. (ANI)