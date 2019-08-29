Gurugram: Man arrested for slapping woman staff at toll plaza

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], Aug 29 (ANI): A woman toll collector at Kherki Daula toll plaza in Gurugram was slapped by a car driver after she had insisted him to pay the requisite amount on Thursday.

In a video captured by the CCTV camera installed at the toll plaza, the woman was seen hitting the driver back in retaliation.



According to police, the incident happened around 11:50 am after an argument broke out between the driver and the employee over toll charges.

Kripal Singh, toll spokesperson said, "The man did not even think that the woman was doing her duty vigorously. The entire incident was captured in the CCTV camera on the spot. It can be clearly seen how the driver is trying to slap the woman who asked to pay a toll amount of only 60 rupees."

Shashank Kumar DCP Headquarters Gurugram Police said, "After the incident, the toll management company filed a complaint and submitted CCTV footage of the incident to Gurugram Police, after which we immediately took action and arrested the accused and registered a case."

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

