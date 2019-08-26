Gurugram: Man shot by bike-borne criminals in daylight robbery

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], Aug 26 (ANI): In a broad daylight incident, a man riding on a motorbike was chased and shot by three bike-borne criminals who later fled the spot with victim's bag.

"The victim, Deepak was shot by unidentified individuals and he has been admitted in Medanta Hospital. We are gathering more information related to this incident and our team is working on it. We have been informed that two bullets were fired at Deepak and he received injuries in his back and arm," said Rajeev Deswal, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP).



"We have gathered CCTV footage from different cameras in the area. And we are currently analyzing it. On the basis of the miscreants' description told by the eye-witnesses we are checking our criminal records and in case we find someone of similar description, we will work it out accordingly," he added.

The daring loot incident was caught on the CCTV camera installed near the incident spot.

In the video, three bike-borne persons can be seen chasing Deepak and later two of them got down, shot at him and fled the spot after taking victim's bag in their custody.

The police are yet to scan the footage and identify the culprits. (ANI)

