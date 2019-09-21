Gurugram: Municipal Corporation installs machines to dispose plastic bottles

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], Sept 21 (ANI): Contributing towards the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiative of banning single-use plastic, Municipal Corporation of Gurugram has installed plastic bottle crushing machines that not only dispose the plastic bottles for recycling but also offers lucrative incentives like Paytm coupons to the users.

Two such machines have been installed by the Corporation- including one at the old Municipal Corporation office. The Gurugram Municipal Corporation is also planning to install more such plastic bottle crushing machines at other locations across the city.Amit Khatri, Commissioner, Municipal Corporation of Gurugram said: "In exchange of plastic waste, people are given incentives like Paytm coupons. Our aim is to avoid the use of single-use plastic.""Two such machines have been installed including the one at the old Municipal Corporation office. In coming days, machines will also be installed at those locations where there is an abundance of plastic waste. Such a model is running successfully at many locations across the country," said the official.It was about a month ago that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his monthly radio address 'Mann Ki Baat', stressed on the idea of bidding adieu to single-use plastic with an aim to make India plastic-free from October 2.Also, during the address to the nation on the Independence Day from Red Fort last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi pitched for freedom of India from single-use plastic. (ANI)