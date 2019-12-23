Gurugram: Police arrest man for stalking, molesting women

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], Dec 23 (ANI): A 31-year-old man was arrested for allegedly stalking and molesting women commuters in Sector 14 area here, police said on Monday.

The accused has been identified as Atul, an MBA, is working in a private firm.



Speaking to media, Superintendent of Police (SP), Crime, Preetpal Singh said: "We have arrested a man for stalking and molesting women commuters while riding in his SUV car in Sector 14 area."

"We had received complaints regarding the incidents in the area. Based on that, we acted and nabbed the accused today," the SP said.

"During the interrogation, the accused confessed that he has stalked and harassed the women commuters," he said. (ANI)

