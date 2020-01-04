Gurugram: Police registers FIR in Sapna Choudhary's car accident with canter

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], Jan 4 (ANI): Police have registered an FIR in a case pertaining to the accident of a car belonging to actor and singer Sapna Choudhary with a canter on the intervening night of Dec 25-26 last year in Gurugram.



According to police, the accident took place at the Honda Chowk and canter driver told that the car which was moving at high speed overtook it and suddenly applied the brake.

"The canter driver said that he applied breaks but to no avail and the canter hit the car," said Basant Kumar, SHO, Sadar Police Station Gurugram.

After receiving a complaint from the canter driver on December 27, the response was sought from Sapna Choudhury as the car was registered in her name.

"She asked for the time till December 30 but no response came from her side following which the case was registered on December 31," said the officer.

Police have slapped IPC section 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) and other relevant sections in the case. The car has not been confiscated yet.

"We will issue a notice to Sapna Choudhary in the case," he said.

Further, an investigation is underway (ANI)