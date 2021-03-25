Gurugram: 3 held for duping people by swapping ATM cards

Gurugram, March 25 (IANS) Three men were nabbed here for allegedly duping people by swapping their ATM cards and withdrawing money from their bank accounts. A car was also recovered from their possession, police said on Thursday.

According to the police, the suspects would target ATM kiosks that did not have a security guard.

"They specifically targeted senior citizens. The suspects would stand in queue and offer to help. While helping, they would notice the PIN number of the ATM card and later swap the card with a fake one. Afterwards, the suspects would withdraw money from the person's account and would flee in thier car," said Preet Pal Sangwan, ACP (Crime).

The accused were involved in similar kind of incidents in the past and were out on bail, the ACP said, adding that they came on police radar after a complaint was filed with New Colony police station by a senior citizen Jai Singh, with whom the men had tried to swap his ATM card on the pretext of help but luckily he noticed their wrongdoing and shouted after which the accused fled the spot on March 22.

"In a prompt action, the accused were nabbed by a team of Crime Branch-led by Sub-Inspector Dalpat Singh from Marble market Sector-34 after a tip-offs," said Sangwan.

