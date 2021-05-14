Gurugram: 340 home isolated patients receive O2 supply online

Gurugram, May 14 (IANS) As many as 340 Covid patients placed in home isolation have received liquid oxygen cylinders at their doorstep by applying on an online portal, said Gurugram district administration officials. The administration has launched a door-to-door delivery service of oxygen cylinders.

This initiative has brought huge relief to coronavirus patients.

Gurugram Deputy Commissioner Yash Garg said in order to avail the service of refilling oxygen cylinders, the Covid-19 patient or their families will have to apply online on the portal -- http://oxygenhry.in.

"On acceptance of the application, information will be sent to the patient's mobile number through an SMS. The applicant will also have to upload the photo of the oximeter for oxygen level or the doctor's prescription and the Aadhaar number while applying. In addition, it will be mandatory to write the age and address of the patient. An application can be made only once a day from a mobile number," Garg said.

The Gurugram District Magistrate has already fixed the rate of oxygen cylinders. Now a small cylinder (B-type) would cost Rs 80 and big cylinder (D-type) Rs 250. The delivery charge will be Rs 100.

An individual ordering the B-type small cylinder will have to pay Rs 180 (including the delivery charge) and anyone who gets the D-type big cylinder shipped will have to pay Rs 350.

--IANS

