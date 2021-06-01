Gurugram: 3,500 took medical advice through Zoom app

Gurugram, June 1 (IANS) During the second wave of corona pandemic, around 3,500 home isolation patients, took online medical consultation service started by the Gurugram district administration. This online facility is being provided through the Zoom app.

"The district administration of Gurugram is making every possible effort to help people at all levels to fight against Covid-19. For this the administration has started free medical advice for home isolation patients through the Zoom app. This facility is proving to be very useful for the citizens of the district," Deputy Commissioner Gurugram, Yash Garg said.