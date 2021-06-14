Gurugram: 54 Covid patients died in just 14 days of June

According to the district health officials, a total of 54 patients have succumbed to the coronavirus so far, while 200 new cases were reported even as 636 patients have recovered since the beginning of June.

Gurugram, June 14 (IANS) As many as 54 Covid patients have lost their lives here in just 14 days, since June 1, which proves that the second Covid wave is far more deadlier than the first one.

Gurugram on Monday recorded 21 fresh Covid cases and one more death, pushing the toll to 873.

Apart from this, the number of total active cases in Gurugram district is 354 out of which 329 patients are in home isolation, while 25 patients are being treated in different Covid hospitals.

The officials said that so far, 15,80,782 Covid tests have been conducted in Gurugram, of which 13,96,676 have returned negative.

In the last 24, hours around 3,594 tests were conducted in the district.

Besides, a total of 8,56,080 people have been administered with Covid jabs in Gurugram.

