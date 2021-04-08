Gurugram administered 3L Covid vaccine doses so far

This was disclosed by the Gurugram Deputy Commissioner Yash Garg during a review meeting with all the nodal officers on Thursday about containing the spread of the Covid pandemic.

Gurugram, April 8 (IANS) Gurugram has so far administered over 3 lakh doses of Covid vaccine since the launch of the inoculation drive on January 16.

Garg also directed all the officers to perform their duties well and keep a good synergy with their colleagues.

Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Gurugram, Virender Yadav has said that so far over 3 lakh people have been vaccinated in Gurugam district.

"If we talk about people over 50 years of age, over 40 per cent of the potential population of this age group has been administered the Covid vaccine jabs," he said.

"Currently, 70,000 Covid vaccine doses are available with the Gurugram health department and soon the immunisation drive will be rolled out at the metro station and shopping malls," Yadav added.

The CMO further said that all the testing labs and private facilities have been directed to register correctly the mobile number and address of those whose samples have been collected. In case of any lapses, notice will be issued to the concerned lab or hospital.

"The Municipal body and police officials have been deputed to penalise those found flouting Covid norms," said Garg.

