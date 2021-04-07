Gurugram administration asks RWAs to follow Covid norms amid surge

Gurugram, April 7 (IANS) As part of measures to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 infections in Gurugram, Yash Garg, Deputy Commissioner and Chairman of District Disaster Management Authority, has issued instructions to all Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs), condominiums and gated colonies on Wednesday.

According to the order, all RWAs of high rise condominium, gated colonies have been asked to make sure that the people living in them must wear masks and everyone should be encouraged to use the Arogya Setu App. Maintain the records of visitors at the entrance and exit of the colony properly and keep residents informed about the orders issued by the government from time to time, such as email bulletins, notice boards, social media, WhatsApp or other messenger channels.

Check out the houses in which only senior citizens are staying and help them proactively because they come in the high risk group during the time of this epidemic. They should also be prevented from going out.

"All RWAs should circulate notices regarding contact numbers, addresses etc. of medical centres available in Gurugram in their residential societies so that everyone is aware of them and they can avail immediate health facilities when needed. Everyone should know where the Covid testing is taking place and where the isolation beds are available," the order said.

Apart from this, the RWA will also create an Emergency Response Team of its residents to include the doctors and paramedical staff residing there. This team can give medical help to residents if needed.

In addition, the orders state that residents returning from abroad should report their arrival to the RWA office and keep themselves self-quarantined for two weeks, if any symptoms of the epidemic are seen, they may undergo a test.

"Handwashing facility or sanitizer should be available in the main gate and reception area of the residential society. All residents, domestic staff, helpers or individuals coming daily for various tasks should be advised to keep cleaning hands to avoid infection. Be sure to sanitize the common areas of the society such as elevators, grill with staircases or devices installed for children to play every two hours," the order stated.

The orders also said that residents should be encouraged to stay indoors and to avoid organising any kind of festival, get-together or meetings etc.

