Gurugram administration pull out all stops to add beds for Covid patients

Deputy Commissioner Yash Garg on Friday directed all the hospitals to increase the number of beds for the Covid patients.

Gurugram, April 24 (IANS) In a bid to address the shortage of beds amid rising Covid cases in Gurugram, the district officials are leaving no stone unturned to increase the number of beds for the Covid-infected patients.

"At least 60 per cent of the total beds are reserved for Covid patients under the general category while 75 per cent for the ICU and ventilator beds. Addition of new beds will make way for admission to 1,000 more covid patients."

Meanwhile, Additional Chief Secretary, T.C. Gupta on Saturday reviewed the preparation of the district administration via video conferencing and asked suggestions from the top officials of the district.

During the meeting, the Chief Executive Officer of the Gurugram Metropolitan Department Authority (GMDA), Sudhir Rajpal said that there is a need for better management of available bed numbers and data analysis.

He said that the infrastructure will also be increased as per the requirement.

Vinay Pratap Singh, Commissioner of Municipal Corporation Gurugram (MCG), said that about 100 beds have been arranged in SGT Medical College recently, 20 will be added to these with oxygen and 5 more beds with ventilator facility.

"Efforts are being made to increase the number of beds with oxygen facility in Gurugram through CSR in collaboration with various corporate companies. For this, 7 community centers have also been identified. Besides, the number of beds will be increased tying up with hotels and guest houses," he said.

Singh assured that efforts are being made to provide 200 beds in the next 3 days, including 20 beds with ventilators.

During the meeting the Deputy Commissioner Yash Garg also suggested that by taking over ESI Hospital Manesar, including the community hall adjoining it, there could be around 150 additional beds could be increased.

"We have also consulted some big companies and NGOs of Gurugram to build hospitals for covid patients," Garg said, adding that 50 extra beds have been arranged in the civil hospital of Gurugram.

Apart from this, beds with 25-25 oxygen facilities have been functional in sub-divisional level civil hospitals of Sohna and Pataudi and number of functional beds in ESI Hospital Gurugram has been increased from 58 to 72," he said.

Additional Deputy Commissioner, Prashant Pawar informed that the administration's portal meant for beds registration for covid patients has received 525 application, out of which only 80 patients have been found eligible for admission.

"They are being admitted on the basis of 'first come first serve' as beds are being available in hospitals," Pawar said.

Meanwhile, an Officer claimed that the daily average oxygen supplies for Gurugram has been increased to 31 from 22 metric tones per day.

The district has reported 3,136 new Covid-19 cases and eight deaths in the past 24 hours.

