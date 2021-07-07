Gurugram at 44.5, Delhi at 43.2 sizzle on Wednesday

New Delhi, July 7 (IANS) The NCR region continued to face a heatwave with Gurugram registering a maximum temperature of 44.5 degrees C while Delhi too crossed the 43 mark with Ayanagar in the capital noting 43.2 degree Celcius on Wednesday.

The Met Department predicted that "Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over Sohna, Bawal, Narnaul, Palwal in Haryana and adjoining areas" which could bring respite to the region from the heatwave.

The monsoon is likely to advance over Delhi and neighbouring western Uttar Pradesh, some parts of Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan from July 10, said the Met Department on Tuesday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) made the announcement in its latest bulletin, saying that the development is being monitored based on moist easterly winds blowing in from the Bay of Bengal and spreading into northwest India.

There is an indication of the revival of the southwest monsoon from July 8 and it may lead to decreased rainfall intensity over northeast India (Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura) from July 9, it said.

"The moist easterly winds in lower level from Bay of Bengal are likely to establish gradually over parts of eastern India from July 8. It is likely to spread into northwest India covering Punjab and north Haryana by July 10," the Met office said.

--IANS

miz/bg