Gurugram authorities conduct demolition drive in Banjara Market

Gurugram, Oct 6 (IANS) More than 250 illegal makeshift shops at the popular Banjara Market located in Gurugram Sector-56 were demolished by the enforcement team of the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), a state official said.

The popular Banjara Market had come up illegally nearly 15 years ago on 25 acres of government land and despite several notices, the illegal occupants were not vacating the land.