Gurugram building collapse: 2 dead after 1 more body recovered from debris

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], July 19 (ANI): One more body has been recovered on Monday from under the debris after a three-storey building collapsed in Gurugram's Khawaspur area.



"One more body was recovered from under the debris after a three-storey building collapsed in Gurugram's Khawaspur area yesterday. A total of two bodies recovered till now while one injured is undergoing treatment. Rescue operation is underway," says the Civil Defence team.

A local said that the building was a warehouse of a company and it was not in good condition.

"The building was a warehouse of a company. It was not in good condition. Some labourers were in the building when the incident took place," said local Pawan who reported the incident to the police.

Earlier, DCP Rajiv Deswal had informed about the building collapse and had said that the fire brigade and police department were carrying out the rescue operation.

"We received a call regarding a building collapsed. Fire brigade and police department present at the spot and are undertaking the rescue operation," DCP Deswal had said. (ANI)

