Gurugram civic body plans to turn 5 roads into model ones

According to MCG officials, five roads of each ward will be developed as model roads later. According to the development plan, footpaths, chairs and benches will be installed and trees will be planted on these roads.

Gurugram, Oct 18 (IANS) The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has started work to make five roads of ward-19 as model roads in the city.

In ward-19, these five roads include -- service road of NH-48 to Galaxy Hotel in Sector-15 Part-2, Skoda Service Centre to Market, former Minister Rao Dharampal's house to Jharsa Road, Mother Dairy to Hevo Apartments and from Civil Lines police station to Jharsa Dam.

The length of roads would be from 800 metres to two kilometres. The Gurugram civic body has planned to spend nearly Rs 70 lakh on these roads.

However, the MCG officials said the roads have not yet been selected in the rest of the wards. A list has been sought from the councillors of the ward. After getting the list, the engineering wing of the MCG along with the local councillor will inspect the roads. Work will be started after preparing its action plan. At present, five roads in ward-19 have been selected to be made the model roads.

"Five roads will be selected from all the wards later. The roads will be finalised after meeting the Executive Engineer in this regard. If any changes have to be made, it will be sorted out in this meeting. After that, the work will start," an MCG official added.

--IANS

str/khz/skp/