Gurugram civic body receives Rs 35.55 crore as property tax in Sep

MCG officials said an amount of Rs 25.79 crore has been deposited from zone-3 and zone-4 areas.

Gurugram, Oct 1 (IANS) Taking advantage of the rebate and interest waiver scheme introduced by the Haryana government, the property owners of Gurugram deposited Rs 35.55 crore in the treasury of Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) during September.

The benefit of rebate and interest waiver was given to the property owners of Gurugram by the Haryana government till September 30.

The MCG spread awareness among the property owners about this scheme and an amount of Rs 35.79 crore was deposited in the treasury of the civic body as property tax in a single month.

The civic body officials said the maximum amount was deposited by property owners of the zone-3 area. Nearly Rs 12.99 crore was deposited from the zone-3 area, Rs 12.80 crore from zone-4 area, Rs 7.11 crore from zone-2 area and Rs 2.58 crore from zone-1 area as property tax.

Likewise, for the financial year 2021-22, from April 1 to September 30, an amount of more than Rs 116 crore has been received as property tax, of which Rs 5.84 crore from Zone-1, Rs 26.41 crore from zone-2, Rs 52.42 crore from zone-3 and Rs 32.22 crore from zone-4 has been collected.

"All the Zonal Taxation Officers were instructed by the MCG Commissioner Mukesh Kumar Ahuja. In compliance with the instructions of the Municipal Commissioner, the tax branch encouraged the property owners to deposit the tax through telephone and other mediums. The action of sealing the buildings of defaulter property owners was also conducted by the tax branch," said MCG Spokesperson S.S. Rohilla.

