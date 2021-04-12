Gurugram CMO flags off mobile vaccination van

Gurugram, April 12 (IANS) Giving an impetus to the ongoing Covid vaccination drive, Gurugram Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Virender Yadav on Monday flagged off a mobile vaccination van, which will assist the healthcare centres inoculate people against Covid-19 faster.

Health officials said that the vehicle will vaccinate at least 100 people every day, adding that on Monday it inoculated the eligible residents of the areas under Bhim Colony, Rajendra Park Urban Primary Health Care (UPHC) centres and Nathupur UPHC.