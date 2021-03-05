Gurugram college students protest, demand online exam

After an assurance from the college management, the students ended their protest within half an hour.

Gurugram, March 5 (IANS) Hundreds of students of the Dronacharya Government College here staged a protest and blocked the road in front of the college on Friday, which led to huge traffic congestion on the stretch.

"There was confusion among the students about an offline examination. As per the Gurugram University circular, the students can take examinations in either offline or online mode and it depends upon them. The confusion happened due to the direction of the Maharishi Dayanand University in Rohtak. The university in their circular directed that only Covid-19 infected students and students who belong to other states are eligible for online examination," Virender Atri, Principal, Dronacharya College, told IANS.

"We will soon release Google consent form to the students and will inform them about online examination," Atri said.

The students were protesting against conducting the first and second year semester exams in offline mode.

"The collage management has informed us about an online examination. They will soon share exam consent form. We have no problem with an online examination," said a protesting student.

"We are following the UGC directions to conduct pending semester exams. The examination will be taken as per the university directions," said Atri.

--IANS

str/dpb/bg