Gurugram cops get Covid vaccines

The vaccination campaign was kicked off on February 4 at the Police Commissioner office.

As frontline workers, 91 per cent of the district police personnel have received their first Covid shot and 67 per cent the second dose.

Gurugram, June 24 (IANS) Thousands of police personnel have got vaccinated against Covid-19 in Gurugram.

Police Commissioner K.K. Rao said that currently 6,850 police personnel are serving in the district.

"The number of policemen receiving both doses is approximately 67 per cent because it is mandatory to have a 12-week interval between the first and second dose.

"At present, 6,210 personnel have been given the first dose and 4,585 personnel have received the second dose of the vaccine," Rao added.

He said that the vehicles of the department were continuously giving their services to the needy patients in the district due to the shortage of ambulances during the second Covid wave.

Besides, the police have also delivered oxygen cylinders to patients in home isolation, Rao added.

--IANS

str/sdr/bg