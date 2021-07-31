Gurugram councillors demand probe against IL&FS for flouting norms

The MCG had allotted IL&FS to process the debris, but it is alleged that the company has given its work to some other agency, which is completely against the agreement.

Gurugram, July 31 (IANS) The councillors of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) demanded legal action against IL&FS (the concessionaire for handling C&D waste) during the house meeting held on Saturday which was chaired by Mayor Madhu Azad.

Even after full knowledge of all this by the corporation officials, no action is being taken against the company which has caused heavy loss to the MCG revenue.

During the meeting, the councillors said that the city has got piles of C&D (construction and demolition) waste. IL&FS has sublet the work to Arvi Company. The councillors demanded an inquiry into the work of the agency. Municipal Commissioner Mukesh Kumar Ahuja ensured that action will be taken after an investigation in this matter.

"We have received a complaint, we are conducting an inquiry into the matter. Action will be initiated against the company if we find any lapses on their part," Ahuja said during the house meeting.

In another major development, the MCG has decided to levy the cost of cutting a tree during the construction of house or a building, on the person concerned.

In this regard, a proposal was sent by the Forest Department to take permission for cutting of trees in the Corporation boundaries, first from the Corporation and later by the Forest Department.

During the meeting, the officials said that the tree which will be outside the house will be considered as the MCG property.

District Forest Officer Subhash Yadav said that according to PWD Haryana Schedule Rate (HSR), the cost of planting 10 trees is Rs 43,000. So if a tree is cut, Rs 4,300 will have to be deposited.

If the person concerned does not do so, a case will be filed against him in the Environment Court.

--IANS

str/skp/