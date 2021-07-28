Gurugram DC issues directions to resolve waterlogging problem

Taking a serious note of the matter, Deputy Commissioner of Gurugram, Yash Garg, convened a meeting of the officials of Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) and the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) and ordered them to adopt effective steps to deal with the waterlogging problem in the city.

Gurugram, July 28 (IANS) Heavy rains lashed several parts of Gurugram on Tuesday, leading to severe waterlogging in many areas of the city.

"After the first spell of rain this season, some places in Gurugram city had got waterlogged which should not have happened. The officials were asked to solve the problem on priority," Garg said, seeking a report from all the concerned officials in this regard.

The Deputy Commissioner directed all the concerned officials to take immediate measures to solve the problem of waterlogging and come out with a permanent solution for the menace. He also ordered the officials to prepare a list of places where excess water has accumulated after the rainy season.

Garg fixed a time period of one week to complete this work.

The areas impacted by rains on Tuesday included the Golf Course Road, Galleria Market traffic light, Mayfield Garden, Pasco traffic light, Bilaspur Chowk, Sector-15, and Udyog Vihar.

A similar story had unfolded on July 19 when the district had received around 196 mm rainfall over a few hours, leading to waterlogging in many parts of the city.

