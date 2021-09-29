Gurugram: Delhi cops block 3 toll lanes to avail free passage

The cops blocked three lanes of the toll plaza on the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway with their private vehicles and parked them in the middle of the lanes which led to traffic congestion at the toll plaza.

Gurugram, Sep 29 (IANS) Some personnel of the Delhi police created a ruckus after an operator at the Kherki Daula toll plaza refused to exempt them from the toll tax on Wednesday.

However, after the intervention of the Gurugram police, the matter was resolved and traffic was resumed.

Subhash Boken, the spokesperson of the Gurugram police said, the incident took place between 9.30 a.m. and 9.45 a.m. on Wednesday when some Delhi police personnel in their private vehicles - two of them in uniform - demanded exemption from the toll plaza which was refused by the toll operator.

"Soon after getting information, a police team of the Kheri Daula police station reached the spot and removed the vehicles of the cops from the middle of the toll lane and resumed the traffic. The ruckus created traffic snarls at the toll plaza," Boken said.

The CCTV footage of the incident was widely circulated on social media platforms in which the vehicles of the cops can be seen in the middle of the toll lane and a group of 15-20 people were also present in front of the toll plaza.

"The matter was solved after the intervention of the Gurugram police. No complaint was filed by the toll operator," Boken added.

--IANS

