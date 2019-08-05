Gurugram: Displaced Kashmiris celebrate revocation of Article 370, hope to return to Kashmir

Gurugram (Haryana): A group of displaced Kashmiris here on Monday celebrated the scrapping of Article 370 of the Constitution, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir.



They distributed sweets and raised slogans hailing mother India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Home Minister Amit Shah.

They said the abrogation of Article 370 will end the menace of terrorism in the Union Territory and ultimately help them return to their homes. "We can now go to our homes in the Valley," one of them said."I hope the government would take back Pakistan occupied Kashmir too," one of them said.Earlier in the day, Home Minister Amit Shah announced on the floor of Rajya Sabha to abrogate Article 370.Shortly after the introduction of the resolution, President Ram Nath Kovind came out with a notification -- The Constitution (Application to Jammu and Kashmir) Order, 2019 that will come into force immediately.The order will supersede the Constitution (Application to Jammu and Kashmir) Order, 1954 as amended from time to time.The resolution was met with stiff opposition from the main Opposition Congress, DMK, MDMK, with DMK chief MK Stalin calling the move "murder of democracy".