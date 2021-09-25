Gurugram Div Commissioner loses over Rs 4k in credit card fraud

Gurugram, Sep 25 (IANS) The Gurugram police have booked an unknown person on Friday on charges of allegedly withdrawing Rs 4,767 fraudulently from the bank account of the District Divisional Commissioner.

Rajeev Ranjan, the Gurugram Divisional Commissioner, in a police complaint said on September 23 at nearly 9.15 p.m., an unidentified person had fraudulently done three cash transactions of Rs 3,000, Rs 1,500 and Rs 89 withdrawing a total of Rs 4,767.