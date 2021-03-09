Gurugram edu dept official alleges harassment by parents' group

The official, who has recently filed a sexual harassment case against them, said in her complaint that they had allegedly created a group in Telegram and abused her on the messaging application, besides posting a video on a social media platform.

Gurugram, March 9 (IANS) In a shocking incident, a senior official of the Gurugram education department has alleged sexual harassment by a parents' group, the police said on Tuesday.

According to the complainant, the parent's wards are in Classes VI to VIII, while she deals with studenst of Classes IX to XII.

She told the police that the parents used abusive and vulgar language on the Telegram group against her and another staff member.

The official said that she is under stress after the group allegedly spread false and fabricated messages against her to malign her image.

A case in connection with the incident has been filed under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the IT Act, a police officer said requesting anonymity.

