Gurugram: Ex-councillor Rama Rathee wins MCG's ward 34 bypoll

Rathee got 5,342 votes out of a total 8,680, defeating an independent candidate Zile Singh Nambardar, the president of Saraswati Vihar residents welfare association who got 2,640 votes.

Gurugram, Oct 3 (IANS) The Municipal Corporation Gurugram (MCG) ward number 34 bypoll has been won by Bharatiya Janata Party candidate and former councillor of the same ward, Rama Rathee.

The other independent candidates Jagmohan Singh, a resident of Sikanderpur got 572 votes and Mohit Yadav, an advocate from Sikanderpur got only 66 votes.

Out of 28,668 eligible voters, only 8,680 cast their votes during the election. Four candidates were in the fray from ward number 34.

The MCG bypolls for ward number 34 was held on Sunday and the result was announced on the same day.

Areas in prominent DLF Phases 1, 2, parts of DLF 5 and MG Road fall in the jurisdiction of ward number 34, which roughly has a population of around 1.25 lakh. The seat has been vacant since the death of R.S. Rathee who died of Covid-19 earlier in May.

"Being a former councillor, I have a lot of experience. My priority would be the inclusion of DLF in the MCG to expedite development work. We have earlier undertaken many developments works in the area. Moreover, I will work for the ward people. All the problems in the ward will be solved at the earliest," Rathee told IANS.

