Gurugram: FIR against ex-BJP MLA for forging court records

According to the police, on May 16, former BJP MLA Umesh Aggarwal's associates had filed a plea alleging contempt of court against the officials of the DTP team for carrying out demolition drive in an illegal colony in Sector-77 Kherki Daula, on June 10.

Gurugram, June 19 (IANS) Following a complaint by the District Town Planner (DTP), the Gurugram police on Friday registered FIRs against three persons, including a former Gurugram BJP MLA for allegedly forging court records and circulating them on social media, the police said on Saturday.

The District Town Planner R.S. Batth in his police complaint alleged that former MLA, Umesh Aggarwal had circulated forged court summons on social media, claiming that a contempt of court proceedings had been initiated against the officials of the DTP department by a court.

Following the complaint, an FIR has been registered against three under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Sector-14 police station.

"Before carrying out the demolition drive, all legal formalities were taken but the trio continue to develop an illegal colony," Bhatt told IANS.

"In connection with the matter an FIR has been registered. Further probe is underway," said a police officer.

--IANS

str/skp/