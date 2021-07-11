Gurugram: Fire breaks out at Bandhwari landfill, no casualties

Gurugram, July 11 (IANS) A fire broke out at the Bandhwari landfill site about 20 kms from the city on Sunday afternoon. No casualties were reported in the incident, a fire official said.

The cause of the fire is unknown. Fire tenders were rushed to the site.

According to the fire officials, the incident took place around 12.05 pm in the Bandhwari landfill. The fire is suspected to have been started due to a build-up of methane, a flammable gas, at the landfill due to the decomposition of solid municipal waste. The fire also spread due to polythene and other plastic waste.