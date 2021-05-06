Gurugram: Fire breaks out in Super Mart building, no casualties reported

A call was received by the fire department at around 4.05 p.m. following which dozens of fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the flames at the 10-storeyed building.

The fire was brought under control within an hour, officials said.

Gurugram, May 6 (IANS) A fire broke out in the Super Mart building's sixth floor at DLF Phase-4 in Gurugram at around 4 p.m. on Thursday. No casualties have been reported in the incident, said a fire officer.

Fire tenders from Sector-29, Udyog Vihar, Bhim Nagar, Manesar and DLF were pressed into service after the incident was reported.

A fire department official said that no employees were present inside the office when the fire broke out because of the ongoing lockdown in Gurugram.

Furnitures, computers and other electronic equipment were gutted inside the offices of property dealers in the fire.

Due to the spread of the flames, some ACs installed in the building were also damaged. The exact cost of damage is yet to be ascertained, officials said.

The cause of the fire is not known yet.

"The reason for the fire is yet to be ascertained. Luckily, no one was injured in the incident. We suspect that short-circuit could be the cause of the incident but it will be clear after a detailed investigation is conducted," Pankaj Parashar, a senior fire officer, told IANS.

