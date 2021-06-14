Gurugram first district in Haryana to administer over 8.56l jabs

However, in recovery rate, Gurugram ranks second with 99.31 per cent, while Sonipat is in the first spot with 99.43 per cent, among other districts of the state.

Gurugram, June 14 (IANS) Gurugram became the first district in Haryana to administer the anti-Covid vaccine doses to over 8.56 lakh people, health officials said on Monday.

Gurugram's Deputy Commissioner Yash Garg said: "It is the result of the tireless efforts of the citizens and the district administration that more than half of its population has been vaccinated today and reached the first position in the entire state in vaccination process."

The health officials said that the vaccination drive is being done in government and private health facilities across the district.

District Immunisation Officer M.P. Singh told IANS that the work of vaccination is going on in 37 government health centres as well as more than 50 private institutions in the district.

"Around 50 health facilities have been allowed to run the vaccination drives around the clock and get the citizens vaccinated as per their convenience.

We appealed to the people not to step outside unnecessarily. They should be careful to overcome the Covid and try to stay inside their house until it is not necessarily very important and use a face mask and follow covid norms," he said.

