Gurugram forms panel to deal with cases of exorbitant charges by private hospitals

"The District Level Committee will have District Magistrate Siddharth Dahiya as the representative of the Deputy Commissioner. Other members of the committee include Anuj Garg as representative of Civil Surgeon and M.P. Jain as representative of the district's Indian Medical Association (IMA)," Garg said in his order.

Gurugram, June 2 (IANS) Gurugram Deputy Commissioner Yash Garg has constituted a three-member committee to deal with cases of exorbitant charges by private hospitals from Covid patients.

"This three-member district level committee will hear the complaints of private hospitals for exorbitant collection of bills from the Covid patients and if the complaint is found to be true, it will also help to return the excess amount to the complainant as per the instructions of the government," said the district administration spokesperson.

Gurugram District Magistrate Siddharth Dahiya said that the aggrieved person can give their complaint in the office of the Civil Surgeon in the Polyclinic located in Sector 31 or the District Magistrate's office located on the first floor of the Mini Secretariat.

Besides, the complaints can also be sent to the e-mail address of the district magistrate at ctmgrg@hry.nic.in.

"After receiving the complaint, action would be taken as per the instructions of the government and the rules laid down for the hospitals," Dahiya added.

--IANS

str/sdr/