Gurugram: Fraudsters claim insurance with fake death certificate

Police said that the accused even opened a fake bank account by allegedly impersonating as the doctor's wife to claim the insurance amount.

Gurugram, June 23 (IANS) In a bizarre incident, some fraudsters allegedly prepared a death certificate and cremation ground slip of a doctor who is alive and claimed insurance in his name, police said here on Wednesday.

In connection with the incident, an FIR was registered at Sector-29 police station.

The complainant Deepika Bhalla told police that she was the nominee of her husband Prashant Bhalla's PNB Met Life Insurance policy.

"We came to know about this fraud when a man named Suresh Kumar, colleague of an investigating agency, came to our house on June 20 to verify the facts and to conduct a final inquiry before the settlement of the claim."

"Kumar had asked for my bank account details for transfer of the claim amount, including the original death certificate of my husband, that took me by surprise. When I started questioning him, the investigating agent showed the copy of the death certificate of Prashant which was dated April 21, 2021 with cremation ground slip along with the copy of my Aadhaar card and the documents of the newly opened account of HDFC bank which were given to the company while applying for the insurance claim," she said.

In her complaint to the police, Deepika said that it also seems to be a case related to cyber crime. Their policy information has also been leaked by the insurance company, besides, the death certificate of a living person has also been made by the health department, so it needed a thorough investigation.

"Based on the complaint, a case has been registered and the police have started an investigation," Inspector Aman Singh, station house officer of Sector-29 police station, told IANS.

