Gurugram health department to reach out to slums for vaccination

Gurugram Civil Surgeon Virender Yadav informed that a 9-day plan has been prepared for the introduction of the Covid vaccine in slums.

Under this initiaive, doses will be given through mobile vans in slums from July 1 to 9.

Gurugram, June 29 (IANS) To fight the Covid-19 infection, the Gurugram health department has decided to deploy a mobile vaccine van in slum areas as part of the inoculation drive in the district.

"Those 18 years of age or above living in slums will be vaccinated with Covishield. The places identified for the first four days of the campaign fall in the area of the primary health centre Tigra. After this, vaccination will be done in the slum areas of primary health centre Wazirabad from July 5 to 8 and the primary health centre Nathupur on July 9," Yadav told IANS.

Deputy Civil Surgeon M.P. Singh informed that 200 vaccines would be administered daily in the slums from July 1 to 9 through mobile vaccine vans.

Yadav said that such efforts have been made in the Gurugram district so that no person of any class should be deprived of getting the anti-Covid vaccine.

Apart from this, In order to give further impetus to the ongoing vaccination campaign in the district and to connect more and more people to the vaccination campaign, the health department has released the weekly plan of mega drive-through Vaccination which will be rolled out from June 30 to July 4.

Giving information about the programme, the Deputy Civil Surgeon said that the Mega Drive Vaccination Programme will be scheduling in several places which include on June 30, at Third Road, Sector 70, On July 1 at Grand Mall, City Centre Mall and Candor Tech Space, On July 2, the vaccine will be administered at Area Mall at Emaar Digital Greens, On July 3 at Star Mall and Space IT Park and on July 4 at City Center Mall at Candor Palam Vihar.

"At all the places 250-250 slots will be available in the form of first and second doses," Singh said.

