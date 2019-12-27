Gurugram holds India's first 'Make Me Up' festival

Gurugram, Dec 27 (IANSlife) Professionals, consumers, brands and influencers in the beauty space came together for the first edition of 'Make Me Up' Festival held in Gurugram recently.

Organised by Touchwood Entertainment Ltd. and Vibgyor, the event saw luminaries from the skin, makeup and hair space took masterclasses, expert programmes, demonstrations and interactive sessions.

Some of the speakers included Dr. Blossom Kochar (Director, Aroma Magic), Samir Modi (Managing Director, Colorbar), Guneet Virdi (Celebrity make-up artiste), Shaan Mutthail (Bollywood make-up artiste, associated with Jaqueline Fernandes), Chandni Singh (celebrity make-up artiste), Gomit Chopra and many more.

The festival also included bespoke studio's where more than 30 leading makeup artistes showcased their craft. Students of JD Institute of Technology also held a fashion show which was focused on innovative technique in hair and make-up. Designers Rina Dhaka, Charu Parashar, Samant Chauhan also held ramp shows. Kanika Bablani, Associate Director, Touchwood Group & curator of the Make Me Up Festival, said: "An experiential space wherein everyone associated with beauty, gets to have a fling with newer opportunities each day; grateful to all designers and super MUAs like Gomit Chopra, Mansi Lakhwani, Niti Luthra honouring the day. I am overwhelmed to see such a magnificent response today." Ankur Kalra, Managing Director, Vibgyor and co-promoter of the festival, said: "With the Indian beauty industry expected to reach $20 billion by 2025, we thought this would be an apt time to create a platform that brings all stakeholders under one roof. This festival is a unique combination of B2B and B2C offerings in the beauty space and we plan to aggressively scale it up in the coming years across the length and breadth of the country."