Gurugram hospital asks Centre for uninterrupted oxygen supply

"SOS- Less than 3 hours of #Oxygen supply at Artemis Hospital, Gurugram. Last night's commitment of delivering Oxygen remains unfulfilled. We request the government to help urgently," Artemis tweeted.

Gurugram, April 23 (IANS) Amid the rising number of Covid patients in Gurugram, the city's Artemis hospital on Friday appealed to the central as well as the Haryana governments to ensure uninterrupted oxygen supply.

"Artemis hospital is in its last leg of oxygen..last night's commitment of oxygen replenishment remained unfulfilled..only 3hours to go!!!please help us urgently...@drharsh vardhan @mlkhattar @PMOIndia @PiyushGoyal," Devlina Chakravarty, Managing Director, Artemis Hospitals, Gurugram said on her Twitter post.

"We are living on a day-to-day supply of oxygen. Every morning we have to make numerous calls to get a 24-hour supply. Doctors and other healthcare staff are fatigued working round the clock. Lack of basic support like oxygen can break their backs.

"It's a pity that we are not able to help hundreds of people coming to our ER, gasping for breath. We have stopped chasing the lack of Remdesivir, Tocilizumab, ventilators. We request all now to provide us the very basic uninterrupted supply of oxygen," Chakravarty said.

This comes after Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday said adequate arrangements have been made to ensure uninterrupted supply of medicines, oxygen and other facilities to the Covid-19 patients in the state.

Earlier on Thursday, Fortis hospital in Gurugram had also shared several posts on their official Twitter account in which the hospital had made appeals to the central, Haryana and Rajasthan governments after their oxygen tanker was stuck in Rajasthan's Bhiwadi.

The impasse was later resolved and the oxygen tanker reached the hospital.

