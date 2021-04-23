Gurugram hospitals directed to reserve beds for Covid-19 patients

Gurugram, April 23 (IANS) In view of the shortage of hospital beds for Covid-19 patients in Gurugram, Deputy Commissioner Yash Garg has directed all hospitals to increase the number of beds reserved for Covid patients to "at least 60 per cent of beds under the general category and 75 per cent of the total capacity of ICU and ventilator beds".

Moreover, the data of beds available would have to be uploaded on the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) platform 'aonemapggm.gmda.gov.in' by all hospitals.

The order was passed under the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 and sub-section-2 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

"We have directed all hospitals to provide services, including human resources and logistics, such as doctors, paramedical staff, medicine, ICUs, ambulances etc. Apart from this, information about the number of patients and available beds, etc. will be updated on a daily basis on the GMDA platform," Garg said.

However, the district's top hospitals, both private and government, have no ICU and ventilator beds available.

The health officials have assured that they are making every effort to increase the number of beds in Gurugram district.

Recently, the Gurugram Deputy Commissioner had appointed 22 nodal officials for 41 private/government Covid hospitals across the district to check the availability of beds.

Gurugram recorded 3,553 fresh coronavirus cases on Thursday while the district's Covid toll reached 401.

The active cases in the district stand at 18,120 while 17,068 patients are in home quarantine.

