Gurugram hospitals to reserve 40% beds for Covid patients

Moreover, the data of available beds will have to be uploaded on the platform ‘onemapggm.gmda.gov.in' of the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) by the hospitals.

Gurugram, April 13 (IANS) In view of the spike in Covid-19 cases in Gurugram, the district magistrate Dr Yash Garg on Tuesday ordered all private and public hospitals to reserve 40% of their total beds in the general category and 70% beds in ICU/Ventilator for Covid-19 patients.

The order was issued under the Epidemic Diseases Act-1897 and sub section-2 of the Disaster Management Act-2005.

"The district has crossed more than 1,100 cases in a single day and has more than 6,000 active cases at present. So in view of the current Covid situation we are in need of more dedicated ICU and ventilator beds as demand for more hospitalisations is likely to come. Effective health services and ensuring their efficient management is of utmost priority for the district administration. Therefore, it has been decided to reserve a sufficient number of beds at designated private health facilities for Covid patients," the order said.

It stated that the hospitals should provide services including human resources and logistics ie doctors, paramedical staff, medicines, ICU, ambulance etc. Apart from this, information about the number of patients and available beds, etc. should be updated on a daily basis on the GMDA platform.

Gurugram district on Tuesday recorded 998 fresh coronavirus cases. One death was also reported from the city, taking the district's Covid toll to 370, officials said.

The active case count is now 6,460 of which 6,018 are in home isolation.

--IANS

